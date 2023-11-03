UK MoD’s new cybersecurity requirements present industry challenges

The UK MoD’s Secure by Design (SbD) requirement for all suppliers, substantially demanding companies to demonstrate a high level of cybersecurity, came into effect mid-2023 and solutions have begun to appear to help smaller enterprises clear the hurdle.

The UK government describes SbD as being ‘primarily aimed at the project teams delivering digital services’ but also more widely across the industry.

The UK MoD’s key objective was to avoid a situation where cybersecurity is an afterthought at the end of a programme lifecycle which, according to government documents ‘do not provide MoD with the best chance of delivering secure capabilities