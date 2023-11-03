To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK MoD’s new cybersecurity requirements present industry challenges

3rd November 2023 - 16:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Providers to the UK MoD have to meet new cybersecurity requirements. (Image: Crown Copyright)

The Secure by Design approach means capability owners and delivery teams are accountable and responsible for delivering systems that are cyber secure.

The UK MoD’s Secure by Design (SbD) requirement for all suppliers, substantially demanding companies to demonstrate a high level of cybersecurity, came into effect mid-2023 and solutions have begun to appear to help smaller enterprises clear the hurdle.

The UK government describes SbD as being ‘primarily aimed at the project teams delivering digital services’ but also more widely across the industry.

The UK MoD’s key objective was to avoid a situation where cybersecurity is an afterthought at the end of a programme lifecycle which, according to government documents ‘do not provide MoD with the best chance of delivering secure capabilities

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

