UK MoD’s new cybersecurity requirements present industry challenges
The UK MoD’s Secure by Design (SbD) requirement for all suppliers, substantially demanding companies to demonstrate a high level of cybersecurity, came into effect mid-2023 and solutions have begun to appear to help smaller enterprises clear the hurdle.
The UK government describes SbD as being ‘primarily aimed at the project teams delivering digital services’ but also more widely across the industry.
The UK MoD’s key objective was to avoid a situation where cybersecurity is an afterthought at the end of a programme lifecycle which, according to government documents ‘do not provide MoD with the best chance of delivering secure capabilities
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
How Advanced Systems are Transforming NATO’s Approach in a Data-Dense Battlespace
There is a fundamental shift in how battles are managed – a shift driven by data. From optical systems to the communications space, to manufacturing and beyond, RTX is supporting NATO and its allies in the modern, digital battlespace.
-
US consortium aims to improve platoon power by factor of 10
A consortium of nine companies plans to conduct experiments and exercises over the next 12 months to demonstrate how new technologies can massively increase the power of forces at platoon level.
-
Airbus wins UK Skynet 5 military satellite design support contract
Airbus will provide post-design services for Skynet 5 as it nears the end of life and the UK heads towards the next generation Skynet 6A satellites.
-
Redefining Modern Warfare: Multi-Domain Operations and the Shift to Integrated Communications across the Force (Studio)
The multi-domain operations (MDO) concept is now a core focus for the US and its allies. The paradigm has significant implications for communications technology as militaries seek to integrate platforms and systems across different networked communications domains.