Digital Battlespace
UK Armed Forces introduce Cyber Regiment
The UK MoD on 1 June launched its first cyber regiment as part of a major modernisation effort.
The new 13th Signal Regiment will provide protection to frontline operations from cyber attacks and will ensure the functioning of defence networks at home and abroad.
UK Secretary of Defence, Ben ...
More from Digital Battlespace
DoD announces additional 5G testing locations
The DoD confirmed on 3 June that seven additional locations will be used to test its 5G communications capabilities as part of its second tranche ...
Getac unveils 5G-compatible B360 laptop
Getac on 3 June unveiled its newest 5G-compatible B360 fully rugged laptop which runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core Processor. Defence applications include situational awareness, ...
RAF selects Collins Aerospace FasTAK Gateway data link
The RAF has selected Collins Aerospace FasTAK Gateway system to improve its tactical data link capabilities, the company confirmed on 1 June. FasTAK Gateway features ...
Chess Dynamics launches new HD surveillance camera
Chess Dynamics has launched its latest Piranha LR800 HD surveillance camera, which offers enhanced image clarity and target detection for complex surveillance operations including border ...
Hellebore wins USAF ABMS contract
Hellebore Consulting Group confirmed on 29 May that it has secured a $950 million USAF contract to provide assistance and support with the Advanced Battle ...
Leonardo IPSA 6 continues E-SCAN radar tests
Leonardo’s ISPA (Instrumented Series Production Aircraft) 6 has joined other Eurofighter Typhoon test aircraft with the E-SCAN radar after a lay-up period in November 2019. ...