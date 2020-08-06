SpearUAV introduces the Ninox family

SpearUAV has launched the Ninox family of encapsulated drones that can be launched manually or from a grenade launcher by individual soldiers, as well as from land vehicles, aircraft and ships.

‘This is a groundbreaking technology that will revolutionise the battlefield, enabling forces to use drones as standard kit,’ SpearUAV founder and CEO Gadi Kuperman said in a 6 August statement.

He added that the Ninox family of ruggedised ISTAR UAVs (Ninox 40, Ninox 66 and Ninox 103) ‘are already in advanced stages of review’ by the Israeli MoD.

Ninox 40 (pictured) is designed for single-user operation. At under 250g, it is lightweight enough to be carried in soldier clothing. It can fly for 40 minutes.

Ninox 66 is a multi-UAV system designed for launch from stationary and mobile platforms such as an MBT or IFV. It is capable of carrying payloads of up to 700g in wind speeds of up to 20kt, with a flight time of 50 minutes.

Ninox 103 features a ruggedised composite airframe. It is designed for strategic and tactical missions with payloads of up to 1.5kg, launched from large-scale air, sea and land platforms. It can operate for up to 60 minutes in wind speeds of up to 20kt.

SpearUAV added that Ninox 103 features ‘the most advanced capabilities, including swarm, mesh, computer vision, target tracking and homing algorithms’.

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Ninox 66

Ninox 40

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