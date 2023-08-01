To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SitaWare C2 software chosen for German Navy

1st August 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

By using SitaWare Maritime, the German Navy hopes to better integrate into wider defence networks and use more data to make faster and better decisions. (Photo: Systematic)

The German defence procurement office (BAAINBw) has signed a contract with Danish C2 software company Systematic for new C4ISR solutions for the German Navy.

Systematic announced on 1 August that it has been awarded a contract to deliver new SitaWare Headquarters add-on software products under the BAAINBw German Mission Network Block 2 (GMN 2) project.

The add-ons include the Maritime and Fusion software packages that are designed to improve C2 capabilities by developing a more enhanced Recognised Maritime Picture (RMP) and increasing efficiency.

SitaWare Maritime increases the functionality and future-proofs the C2 system customising it for the maritime domain. It is specifically designed to support national headquarters, afloat commanders, individual ships, boarding teams, RHIBs, and mobile coastal units. The Fusion software will ensure the data is correctly correlated and fused to ensure timely support to decision-making.

Jan-Niklas Flick, business development manager maritime for Systematic’s German subsidiary, stated: “Now German naval commanders can ensure they make rapid, critical decisions based on a comprehensive and aligned RMP.”

Systematic stated that its HQ software is already used in Germany as part of the Mission Enabling Service Bundeswehr (MESBw).

GMN Block 1 was an effort expand and harmonise the C2 systems of the Bundeswehr and make them fully compatible with NATO Federated Mission Networking (FMN). Work on this Block was contracted to ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Atos in 2021.

