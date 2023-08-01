SitaWare C2 software chosen for German Navy
Systematic announced on 1 August that it has been awarded a contract to deliver new SitaWare Headquarters add-on software products under the BAAINBw German Mission Network Block 2 (GMN 2) project.
The add-ons include the Maritime and Fusion software packages that are designed to improve C2 capabilities by developing a more enhanced Recognised Maritime Picture (RMP) and increasing efficiency.
SitaWare Maritime increases the functionality and future-proofs the C2 system customising it for the maritime domain. It is specifically designed to support national headquarters, afloat commanders, individual ships, boarding teams, RHIBs, and mobile coastal units. The Fusion software will ensure the data is correctly correlated and fused to ensure timely support to decision-making.
Related Articles
Systematic enhances SitaWare with new updates, touts naval applications
Australia confirms SitaWare for critical C2 elements of Land 200 Phase 3 project
Jan-Niklas Flick, business development manager maritime for Systematic’s German subsidiary, stated: “Now German naval commanders can ensure they make rapid, critical decisions based on a comprehensive and aligned RMP.”
Systematic stated that its HQ software is already used in Germany as part of the Mission Enabling Service Bundeswehr (MESBw).
GMN Block 1 was an effort expand and harmonise the C2 systems of the Bundeswehr and make them fully compatible with NATO Federated Mission Networking (FMN). Work on this Block was contracted to ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Atos in 2021.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launches Singapore's DS-SAR radar satellite
The DS-SAR radar satellite, developed and produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was successfully launched into space on a PSLV-C56 rocket from the launch site SDSC SHAR Sriharikota, India.
-
Australia confirms SitaWare for critical C2 elements of Land 200 Phase 3 project
The Australian Defence Force has chosen Systematic's SitaWare software for the C2 functions of the Land 200 Phase 3 project, enhancing situational awareness and battlefield management.
-
BAE Systems awarded contract from USN for next-generation interrogator
BAE Systems has secured a $15 million contract from the USN to deliver its advanced digital interrogator for maritime vessels, enhancing situational awareness and reducing friendly fire incidents.
-
Aselsan to exhibit YILDIRIM-100 DIRCM for helicopters at IDEF 2023
Aselsan has unveiled a new Directional Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) system, the YILDIRIM-100.
-
EOS to provide AS-65 gimbal for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system
EOS Defense Systems USA's AS-65 gimbal has been selected for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system, empowering Ukraine's ground forces to counter hostile drones and ground threats using precision rockets.
-
BAE Systems Australia secures deal to maintain RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail aircraft fleet
BAE Systems Australia has secured a two-year contract extension to sustain the electronic warfare systems of the RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail aircraft.