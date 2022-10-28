Singapore commissions its Digital Intelligence Service

Singapore has inaugurated its Digital Intelligence Service (DIS). It is the fourth service in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and arguably the first in the region dedicated to digital, electronic and information warfare.

The DIS will consolidate some existing C4I and intelligence capabilities into a single entity and tackle threats that previously did not fall under any service.

It will have four commands: the Joint Intelligence Command (JIC), SAF C4 Command/Cybersecurity Task Force, Digital Defence Command (DDC) and DIS Training Command. Plus, there is a Digital Ops Tech Center that creates and builds rapid software capabilities to meet operational requirements.