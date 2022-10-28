To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore commissions its Digital Intelligence Service

28th October 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

Singapore has inaugurated its Digital Intelligence Service, a formation dedicated to digital, electronic and information warfare. (Photo: Singapore MINDEF)

Singapore has set up a fourth digital service alongside its army, navy and air force.

Singapore has inaugurated its Digital Intelligence Service (DIS). It is the fourth service in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and arguably the first in the region dedicated to digital, electronic and information warfare.

The DIS will consolidate some existing C4I and intelligence capabilities into a single entity and tackle threats that previously did not fall under any service.

It will have four commands: the Joint Intelligence Command (JIC), SAF C4 Command/Cybersecurity Task Force, Digital Defence Command (DDC) and DIS Training Command. Plus, there is a Digital Ops Tech Center that creates and builds rapid software capabilities to meet operational requirements.

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard's Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems.

Read full bio

