Singapore commissions its Digital Intelligence Service
Singapore has inaugurated its Digital Intelligence Service (DIS). It is the fourth service in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and arguably the first in the region dedicated to digital, electronic and information warfare.
The DIS will consolidate some existing C4I and intelligence capabilities into a single entity and tackle threats that previously did not fall under any service.
It will have four commands: the Joint Intelligence Command (JIC), SAF C4 Command/Cybersecurity Task Force, Digital Defence Command (DDC) and DIS Training Command. Plus, there is a Digital Ops Tech Center that creates and builds rapid software capabilities to meet operational requirements.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Pacific Defense contracted to support US Marines task force EW protection effort
Pacific Defense has received a contract from the US Marine Corps to provide open-standards technology in support of the MAGTF EW Ground Family of Systems effort.
-
Raytheon advances development of a solution for the US Army’s TITAN programme
Raytheon has reached the second stage of the TITAN prototyping phase and is working on software development to gather information from multiple sensors.
-
infiniDome unveils latest iteration of anti-jamming technology for drones
Israeli company infiniDome has released a new anti-jamming system for GPS-guided platforms. GPSdome 2 is a small-form-factor device intended for use on small/medium UAS and loitering munitions.
-
Euronaval 2022: AI with Cyclope accelerates maritime target identification and tracking, says HGH
The combination of AI and video analytics should enable more rapid target detection.
-
AUSA 2022: Systel introduces Kite-Strike II fully rugged AI mission computer
The SWaP-optimised Kite-Strike II can be used in AI-powered autonomous platforms or with sensor ingest/data fusions and vehicle/force protection systems.