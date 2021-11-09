Sea Falcon extends ISR reach of German corvettes

V-200B/Sea Falcon UAV pictured flying above the Braunschweig-class corvette Oldenburg. (Photo: UMS Skeldar)

German Navy completes four-year programme to add airborne ISR capability to corvettes.

Swedish manufacturer UMS Skeldar confirmed on 8 November that the German Navy has received three Skeldar V-200B UASs — each comprising two aircraft — for installation aboard Braunschweig-class corvettes.

The V-200B will operate as the Sea Falcon in German Navy service.

German defence procurement agency BAAINBw placed an €70 million ($84 million) order with ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik in April 2021.

Sea Falcon can operate for up to 5h with a maximum take-off weight of 235kg, a maximum speed of 75kt and a payload of up to 40kg, UMS Skeldar noted.

It can take off and land automatically on the deck of the corvette in up to 20kt of wind speed (Sea State 3 conditions). ‘An integrated sensor transmits real time optical and infrared images to the ground control station,’ the manufacturer added.

ESG is prime contractor on the four-year Reconnaissance and Identification in the Maritime Operational Area (AImEG) project to add an airborne ISR capability for the Braunschweig class.

Under AlmEG, the German Navy signed a contract in August 2018 to become the launch customer for Sea Falcon. Initially, UMS Skeldar was tasked with providing a single UAS.