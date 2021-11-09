Sea Falcon extends ISR reach of German corvettes

US Navy to advance maritime C2
The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.
Swedish manufacturer UMS Skeldar confirmed on 8 November that the German Navy has received three Skeldar V-200B UASs — each comprising two aircraft — for installation aboard Braunschweig-class corvettes.
The V-200B will operate as the Sea Falcon in German Navy service.
German defence procurement agency BAAINBw placed an €70 million ($84 million) order with ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik in April 2021.
Sea Falcon can operate for up to 5h with a maximum take-off weight of 235kg, a maximum speed of 75kt and a payload of up to 40kg, UMS Skeldar noted.
It can take off and land automatically on the deck of the corvette in up to 20kt of wind speed (Sea State 3 conditions). ‘An integrated sensor transmits real time optical and infrared images to the ground control station,’ the manufacturer added.
ESG is prime contractor on the four-year Reconnaissance and Identification in the Maritime Operational Area (AImEG) project to add an airborne ISR capability for the Braunschweig class.
Under AlmEG, the German Navy signed a contract in August 2018 to become the launch customer for Sea Falcon. Initially, UMS Skeldar was tasked with providing a single UAS.
