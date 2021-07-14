To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Keel laid for ninth German K130 corvette

14th July 2021 - 12:43 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The first Braunschweig-class K130 corvette, Braunschweig (F260). (Photo: Bundeswehr)

The keel for Germany’s ninth Braunschweig-class K130 corvette has been laid during a pared-back ceremony at Lürssen’s Peene shipyard.

Lürssen has laid the keel for Germany’s fourth Batch 2 Braunschweig-class K130 corvette, the ninth ship of the class.

The fourth batch two-ship will be named Augsburg (F268). A Bremen-class frigate currently bears the same name.

Only a small group of representatives from the customer and sponsor city of Augsburg attended the keel-laying ceremony due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Germany signed the €2.4 billion ($2.69 billion) contract for the second batch of K130 corvettes in September 2017.  

A consortium of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, German Naval Yards Kiel and prime contractor Lürssen Werft is building the ships. 

The first two of the five Batch 2 vessels are being built at the Lürssen shipyard in Bremen, while the remaining three are being manufactured and pre-equipped at the German Naval Yards site.

The Lürssen Peene shipyard is building the vessels' sterns before connection by Lürssen subsidiary Blohm + Voss. 

