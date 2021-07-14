Keel laid for ninth German K130 corvette

The first Braunschweig-class K130 corvette, Braunschweig (F260). (Photo: Bundeswehr)

The keel for Germany’s ninth Braunschweig-class K130 corvette has been laid during a pared-back ceremony at Lürssen’s Peene shipyard.

Lürssen has laid the keel for Germany’s fourth Batch 2 Braunschweig-class K130 corvette, the ninth ship of the class.

The fourth batch two-ship will be named Augsburg (F268). A Bremen-class frigate currently bears the same name.

Only a small group of representatives from the customer and sponsor city of Augsburg attended the keel-laying ceremony due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Germany signed the €2.4 billion ($2.69 billion) contract for the second batch of K130 corvettes in September 2017.

A consortium of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, German Naval Yards Kiel and prime contractor Lürssen Werft is building the ships.

The first two of the five Batch 2 vessels are being built at the Lürssen shipyard in Bremen, while the remaining three are being manufactured and pre-equipped at the German Naval Yards site.

The Lürssen Peene shipyard is building the vessels' sterns before connection by Lürssen subsidiary Blohm + Voss.