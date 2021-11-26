Rheinmetall to set up Hungarian JV for digitisation

Middle East stays hungry for multi-domain C4I
Demand in the Middle East for ‘total systems integration’ in C4I reflects a broader interest in developing robust joint operating capabilities.
Rheinmetall is eyeing a JV in Hungary for armed forces digitisation after the German company signed a Letter of Intent to buy a 25.1% stake in 4iG.
The value of this strategic investment was undisclosed but Rheinmetall did announce on 25 November that its focus will be to ‘tap into new digital market potential’ and establish a presence in the satellite technology sector.
Budapest-based 4iG is expected to function as a digitisation service provider for Rheinmetall in Hungary.
The future JV will explore armed forces digitisation via ‘secure cloud’ computing and ‘advances in C4ISTAR’, Rheinmetall noted, adding that the partners will ‘also materially develop and grow their capacity for delivering and protecting critical infrastructure as well as cybersecurity solutions’.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is looking to exploit public and private 5G networks and has conducted trials involving a 5G network aboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and drones.
Northrop Grumman has proven JADC2 connectivity capabilities in support of FVL networking.
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
USAF aims to use small satellite bus beyond equatorial geosynchronous orbit.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has successfully demonstrated the integration of Intel’s System-on-a-Chip into Raytheon’s E-Alpha module.