Rheinmetall to set up Hungarian JV for digitisation

Rheinmetall is setting up a military digitisation JV in Hungary. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall is buying a 25.1% stake in 4iG and setting up a JV in Hungary to drive its digitisation plans.

Rheinmetall is eyeing a JV in Hungary for armed forces digitisation after the German company signed a Letter of Intent to buy a 25.1% stake in 4iG.

The value of this strategic investment was undisclosed but Rheinmetall did announce on 25 November that its focus will be to ‘tap into new digital market potential’ and establish a presence in the satellite technology sector.

Budapest-based 4iG is expected to function as a digitisation service provider for Rheinmetall in Hungary.

The future JV will explore armed forces digitisation via ‘secure cloud’ computing and ‘advances in C4ISTAR’, Rheinmetall noted, adding that the partners will ‘also materially develop and grow their capacity for delivering and protecting critical infrastructure as well as cybersecurity solutions’.