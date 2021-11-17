Quantum of no solace: Chinese progress alarms US

France expects SIGINT harvest with CERES
A Vega launcher blasted off on 16 November with three SIGINT satellites for the French military.
Quantum-wise, recent years seem to have been good for China and dismal for the West. To cite just one example, the New Scientist magazine reported in September 2021 that Beijing is closer to ‘quantum supremacy’, after creating a machine able to solve in a single hour a problem that would take the world’s fastest traditional supercomputer eight years.
The US defence and security establishment is paying attention, although in an October 2021 report the Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded that game-changing quantum systems for cryptography and secure communications are probably ten years and billions of dollars away.
