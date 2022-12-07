Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme

The USAF has awarded a Raytheon BBN Technologies-led team a contract to work on the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Fight Tonight programme, the company announced on 6 December.

The contract has a potential value of $25 million over three years.

‘Fight Tonight will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios by evaluating plan effectiveness against many possible situations and outcomes,’ Raytheon BBN noted in a statement.

Related Articles

I/ITSEC 2022: Putting the USAF Pilot Training Next effort to the test

B-52: new training options for an old bomber detailed at I/ITSEC 2022

Northrop Grumman and US Air Force unveil B-21 stealth bomber

Using a technique of collaborative gameplay and layering, the system will help operators identify visually which options have the greatest likelihood of achieving the commander’s objective.

Raytheon BBN said this technique with auto-exploration and AI assistance will reduce planning time from an average of 36 hours to four.

The Raytheon BBN-led team includes Breakaway Games, Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Raytheon Intelligence and Space.