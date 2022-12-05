To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman and US Air Force unveil B-21 stealth bomber

5th December 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Orlando

The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help the USAF to ‘penetrate the toughest defences for precision strikes anywhere in the world'. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The B-21 Raider sixth-generation stealth bomber will form the backbone of future USAF air power, and it is set to deliver capability and flexibility through advanced integration of data, sensors and weapons.

Northrop Grumman and the USAF revealed the world’s first sixth-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider on 2 December in California.

The B-21 joins the nuclear triad as a visible and flexible deterrent designed for the USAF to meet its most complex missions.

The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help the USAF to ‘penetrate the toughest defences for precision strikes anywhere in the world', Northrop Grumman’s press release said. Six bombers are currently in ‘various stages of final assembly’ in California, according to the release.

The introduction of the B-21 marks the first time a new US bomber has been publicly

