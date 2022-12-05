Northrop Grumman and US Air Force unveil B-21 stealth bomber

Northrop Grumman and the USAF revealed the world’s first sixth-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider on 2 December in California.

The B-21 joins the nuclear triad as a visible and flexible deterrent designed for the USAF to meet its most complex missions.

The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help the USAF to ‘penetrate the toughest defences for precision strikes anywhere in the world', Northrop Grumman’s press release said. Six bombers are currently in ‘various stages of final assembly’ in California, according to the release.

The introduction of the B-21 marks the first time a new US bomber has been publicly