Rafael enhances Drone Dome with CRFS's RFeye technology
CRFS’s RFeye RF technology has been successfully integrated as sensor option into Rafael’s Drone Dome, a C-UAS system in service with the UK MoD and ordered for an undisclosed Asian customer.
It was reported that Drone Dome was used in 2021 to protect world leaders during the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England from uncrewed aerial threats.
Rafael reports that on behalf of a European-based NATO partner it approached CRFS to enhance Drone Dome's RF detection and geolocation capability by integrating RFeye technology. CRFS has headquarters in Cambridge, UK and in the US.
The RFeye receiver is designed to offer RF performance in a rugged and simple deployment, with detection, geolocation and data filtering/streaming services through an open application programming interface.
In August 2018, after a demonstration in February of the same year, the UK MoD awarded an urgent capability requirement contract for a C-UAS capability to Rafael in a deal worth £7.6 million ($9.97 million).
Drone Dome is made up of three main components: RADA's RPS-42 radar subsystem, Controp's MEOS observation subsystem and Netline's C-Guard RD & NetSense subsystem.
The radar's detection range of 16km also works against a minimum target size of 0.002m² at 3.2km. Up to four radars can be arranged to ensure full 360º azimuth and 90º elevation coverage. The operator can detect targets as soon as the remote control is turned on.
When a threat enters the neutralisation area, a mobile directional jammer blocks all VHF, UHF, ISM, GPS and Wi-Fi links across the 20-6,000MHz frequency ranges. As the jammer covers about 70º, it avoids interfering with UAVs operating in permitted areas.
