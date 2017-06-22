Paris Air Show: Rafael showcase Drone Dome laser capability

Rafael has debuted the laser capability of its Drone Dome anti-UAV system at Paris Air Show, the latest upgrade to a system designed for the detection and disruption of hostile micro and nano UAVs.

Meir Ben Shaya, business development manager at Rafael, explained that the drone detection and neutralisation system has four layers. The system was first unveiled in April 2016.

The first is to detect the drone; the second is to identify through a EO sensor and radar – the positive detection of a subject can be viewed on screen; the third is to block the drone GPS via