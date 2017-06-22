To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Paris Air Show: Rafael showcase Drone Dome laser capability

22nd June 2017 - 13:36 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Paris

RSS

Rafael has debuted the laser capability of its Drone Dome anti-UAV system at Paris Air Show, the latest upgrade to a system designed for the detection and disruption of hostile micro and nano UAVs.

Meir Ben Shaya, business development manager at Rafael, explained that the drone detection and neutralisation system has four layers. The system was first unveiled in April 2016.

The first is to detect the drone; the second is to identify through a EO sensor and radar – the positive detection of a subject can be viewed on screen; the third is to block the drone GPS via

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us