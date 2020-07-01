None

Digital Battlespace

Radiation-hardened BAE Systems radios make their way to Lockheed Martin

1st July 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Lockheed Martin has received its first shipment of BAE Systems-made RAD5545 radios for spacecraft.

The radiation-hardened and software-defined radios ‘provide spacecraft with the performance, availability, reliability and on-board signals processing capacity needed to support future space missions', including national security and surveillance applications, BAE Systems announced in a 1 July ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace