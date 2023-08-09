QinetiQ demonstrator cleared for testing fast jet radars and sensors

The ATD, flown in partnership with BAE Systems, will support a range of programmes and a variety of technology developments in the sector and become a core test, trials, training and evaluation (T3E) capability under a Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) with the UK MoD.

The flights represent the first MoD trial conducted under Category 1 Flight Test conditions and the first of its kind in the UK for 30 years. The addition of the radome builds on the QinetiQ Aviation Engineering Centre (AEC) track record in aircraft design and modification, a key T3E offering under the LTPA.

The ATD