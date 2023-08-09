To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

QinetiQ demonstrator cleared for testing fast jet radars and sensors

9th August 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

QinetiQ's ATD will support radar and sensor development and evaluation. (Photo: QinetiQ)

QinetiQ has completed flight tests of its Avro RJ100 Airborne Technology Demonstrator (ATD) fitted with a combat aircraft nose system radome as part of a programme to test fighter aircraft radars and sensors.

The ATD, flown in partnership with BAE Systems, will support a range of programmes and a variety of technology developments in the sector and become a core test, trials, training and evaluation (T3E) capability under a Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) with the UK MoD.

The flights represent the first MoD trial conducted under Category 1 Flight Test conditions and the first of its kind in the UK for 30 years. The addition of the radome builds on the QinetiQ Aviation Engineering Centre (AEC) track record in aircraft design and modification, a key T3E offering under the LTPA.

The ATD

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us