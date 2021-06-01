Protected SATCOM grows in importance

A holistic protected SATCOM solution embraces ground infrastructure as well as satellites in space. (Photo: Viasat)

An array of solutions are available — in space and on the ground — to ensure military SATCOM remains secure in the face of soft and hard threats.

In the age of Great Power Competition, armed forces around the world must rely upon maximum levels of connectivity, particularly in contested operating environments.

Tasked with the conduct of missions in the face of near-peer adversaries, capable of intercepting and disrupting voice and data traffic, commanders are turning to protected SATCOM solutions to ensure mission effectiveness.

Technologies available include protected waveforms plus tracking, telemetry and control (TT&C) systems, as well as diverse space-based and ground-based infrastructure. When combined, these elements can assure communications in the face of soft and hard threats including anti-satellite missiles and cyber intrusion.

Companies offering such solutions include Viasat, with CTO Craig Miller explaining to Shephard how the entire SATCOM ecosystem must be protected from cyber and EW threats in particular.

‘Satellites, beams, ground terminals and TT&C are linked in a chain to form the communications network and you have to protect the holistic system and make sure these are as secure as possible,’ he explained, while confirming cyber threats remain the most significant threats across the contemporary operating environment.

In response, Viasat has designed a grid system of smaller spot beams that reduce vulnerability to interference by near-peer adversaries. This is augmented by frequency-hopping architectures which Miller explained would allow end-users to ‘re-use frequencies in flexible configurations so if a frequency is jammed, end users can hop to another frequency band and avoid the band that’s compromised’.

On the ground, infrastructure is protected through a distributed gateway architecture featuring hundreds of small satellite antennas, providing levels of redundancy should a number be disrupted by enemy forces.

Finally, Viasat continues to take steps to protect TT&C systems from jamming and denial of service attacks.

‘There are a variety of ways to ensure this, through protocol and waveform levels, transmission security or things to do in terms of geo-isolation to make sure commands only come from a certain place at a certain time,’ he said.