Digital Battlespace
Lockheed to develop protected SATCOM for US Space Force
Lockheed Martin was awarded a $240 million contract to develop and produce a prototype payload for its Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) system.
PTS will use a constellation of geostationary satellites, commercially hosted payloads and coalition partner satellites to provide protected communications through a strong ground control network.
Mike Cacheiro, VP for Protected Military SATCOM, said in a statement on 9 March: ‘Lockheed Martin understands how important protected communications are to our tactical warfighters deployed downrange. We also know that our SATCOM systems have to evolve to stay ahead of the threats because a space system that cannot survive Day 1 of a conflict cannot achieve the mission.’
The awarding agency is the US Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Centre (SMC) at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California.
