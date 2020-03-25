Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US continues effort to harden UAVs against electromagnetic attack

25th March 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

DARPA is bringing its Collaborative Operations in Denied Environments (CODE) initiative to a conclusion, with the programme transitioning to the USN.

CODE was one of DARPA’s leading efforts to address air operations in electromagnetically contested environments. The programme will continue under the auspices of the USN’s Naval Air ...

