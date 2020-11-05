Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Australia to invest in laser technologies
Australia’s Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group plans to build up a directed-energy science and technology network, as indicated by an RfP released on 30 October.
Using a cash injection from its Next Generation Technologies Fund, the DST wants to fill in gaps in Australian skills, and to develop ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Lyncea BMS to include Link 22
Link 22 allows exchange of tactical data with all sea surface, subsea, airborne, land and space platforms
-
PREMIUM: MADL becomes a universal translator
Waveform used by the F-35 is being upgraded to ensure compatibility with the emerging ABMS concept from the USAF
-
Portugal moves closer to integrated national air defence
C2 system allows information to flow in real time between the Portuguese Army and Air Force
-
JTAGS modernisation completes first phase
Upgrade installed in four countries
-
PREMIUM: Denmark eyes Faroes for new GBAD radar
Ground-based air surveillance from the Faroe Islands could plug a gap in coverage of Russian flights
-
Italian OPV to include BLoS communications equipment
Vessel to be commissioned in 2022; three others may follow