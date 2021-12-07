Poland to break new ground with Osprey on TB2

USSOCOM orders more small SATCOM terminals
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
In May 2021, the Polish government announced that it had acquired 24 TB2 MALE UAVs from Turkish manufacturer Bayraktar, with the first delivery scheduled for 2022.
Although Poland will become the ninth country publicly to acknowledge procurement of these UAVs, it will be the first to use them in a new configuration.
Whereas the field of view of the TB2 is generally provided by EO imaging systems such as the L3Harris Wescam MX-15 or the Aselsan CATS, an unknown number of the UAVs for Poland will also feature the Leonardo Osprey 30 AESA radar on a trial basis.
Adding …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.
The DoD aims in December 2021 to begin rolling out Zero Trust architecture, as it moves away from network-centric to data-centric security models.
The DoD is evaluating the technical feasibility, methodologies and utility of spectrum sharing and coexistence with diverse 5G networks in a band of vital importance to commercial industry. Awards for this effort to 12 suppliers totalled $173 million.
New customisable C-UAS system is geared towards the export market with nine or ten European clients earmarked for deliveries in 2022.
EC-37B aircraft replacing EC-130Hs in USAF service will include Compass Call Baseline 4.