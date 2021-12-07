Poland to break new ground with Osprey on TB2

In May 2021, the Polish government announced that it had acquired 24 TB2 MALE UAVs from Turkish manufacturer Bayraktar, with the first delivery scheduled for 2022.

Although Poland will become the ninth country publicly to acknowledge procurement of these UAVs, it will be the first to use them in a new configuration.

Whereas the field of view of the TB2 is generally provided by EO imaging systems such as the L3Harris Wescam MX-15 or the Aselsan CATS, an unknown number of the UAVs for Poland will also feature the Leonardo Osprey 30 AESA radar on a trial basis.

Adding …