To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Poland to break new ground with Osprey on TB2

7th December 2021 - 14:07 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

Poland will trial the Osprey 30 AESA radar aboard TB2 MALE UAVs. (Photo: Leonardo)

Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.

In May 2021, the Polish government announced that it had acquired 24 TB2 MALE UAVs from Turkish manufacturer Bayraktar, with the first delivery scheduled for 2022.

Although Poland will become the ninth country publicly to acknowledge procurement of these UAVs, it will be the first to use them in a new configuration.

Whereas the field of view of the TB2 is generally provided by EO imaging systems such as the L3Harris Wescam MX-15 or the Aselsan CATS, an unknown number of the UAVs for Poland will also feature the Leonardo Osprey 30 AESA radar on a trial basis.

Adding …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users