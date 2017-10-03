Pacific 2017: Australian frigates go ballistic

In his opening address at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull announced the decision to give its planned nine Future Frigates a capability to support ballistic missile defence (BMD).

This will come in the form of Lockheed Martin’s Aegis combat management system (CMS) being fitted to nine frigates planned for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) under the Sea 5000 programme, with construction to kick off in 2020.

North Korea has launched a barrage of missiles in 2017, plus it conducted a sixth nuclear test on 3 September, forcing many militaries to face up to