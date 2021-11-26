To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

COW, FUDGE and VINNI tell a tale for Norwegian 5G research

26th November 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

Norway has tested the use of 5G to detect gunshot (photo – Markus Malmin/Norwegian Armed Forces)

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is looking to exploit public and private 5G networks and has conducted trials involving a 5G network aboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and drones.

Aware of the role that 5G will play on the battlefield of tomorrow, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has been testing military applications for this technology and is seeking ways to use both public and private networks.

It has conducted trials involving a 5G network onboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and UAVs.

Norway is now involved in two collaborative European pilot projects: 5G Verticals Innovation Infrastructure (5G-VINNI) and Fully Disintegrated Private Networks for 5G Verticals (FUDGE-5G).

Speaking on 22 November on the opening day of the 5G Techritory 2021 conference, NDMA radio system architect Kennet Nomeland …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users