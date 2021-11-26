COW, FUDGE and VINNI tell a tale for Norwegian 5G research

Middle East stays hungry for multi-domain C4I
Demand in the Middle East for ‘total systems integration’ in C4I reflects a broader interest in developing robust joint operating capabilities.
Aware of the role that 5G will play on the battlefield of tomorrow, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has been testing military applications for this technology and is seeking ways to use both public and private networks.
It has conducted trials involving a 5G network onboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and UAVs.
Norway is now involved in two collaborative European pilot projects: 5G Verticals Innovation Infrastructure (5G-VINNI) and Fully Disintegrated Private Networks for 5G Verticals (FUDGE-5G).
Speaking on 22 November on the opening day of the 5G Techritory 2021 conference, NDMA radio system architect Kennet Nomeland …
Rheinmetall is buying a 25.1% stake in 4iG and setting up a JV in Hungary to drive its digitisation plans.
Northrop Grumman has proven JADC2 connectivity capabilities in support of FVL networking.
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
USAF aims to use small satellite bus beyond equatorial geosynchronous orbit.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has successfully demonstrated the integration of Intel’s System-on-a-Chip into Raytheon’s E-Alpha module.