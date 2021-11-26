COW, FUDGE and VINNI tell a tale for Norwegian 5G research

Aware of the role that 5G will play on the battlefield of tomorrow, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has been testing military applications for this technology and is seeking ways to use both public and private networks.

It has conducted trials involving a 5G network onboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and UAVs.

Norway is now involved in two collaborative European pilot projects: 5G Verticals Innovation Infrastructure (5G-VINNI) and Fully Disintegrated Private Networks for 5G Verticals (FUDGE-5G).

Speaking on 22 November on the opening day of the 5G Techritory 2021 conference, NDMA radio system architect Kennet Nomeland …