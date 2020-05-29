USAF Warfare Center to build 5G network prototype

The USAF Warfare Center and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) announced plans to build a 5G cellular network prototype at Nellis AFB, Nevada.

The network will only be available to those taking part in the testing process. It will include relocatable cell towers which can be assemble and disassembled in under 1h. This will enable the users to access the private network whilst on the move.

Joseph Evans, DoD technical director for 5G, said: ‘The Defense Department recognises 5G technology is vital to maintaining America’s military and economic advantages… We expect to start construction on the network at Nellis in July and have it fully operational in January of next year.’

This testing period will start in January 2021 but will continue as part of three 12-month phases. Similarly prototyping and experiments have been announced for Hill AFB, Utah; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia; and Naval Base San Diego, California.