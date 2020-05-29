Digital Battlespace
USAF Warfare Center to build 5G network prototype
The USAF Warfare Center and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) announced plans to build a 5G cellular network prototype at Nellis AFB, Nevada.
The network will only be available to those taking part in the testing process. It will include relocatable cell towers which can be assemble and disassembled in under 1h. This will enable the users to access the private network whilst on the move.
Joseph Evans, DoD technical director for 5G, said: ‘The Defense Department recognises 5G technology is vital to maintaining America’s military and economic advantages… We expect to start construction on the network at Nellis in July and have it fully operational in January of next year.’
This testing period will start in January 2021 but will continue as part of three 12-month phases. Similarly prototyping and experiments have been announced for Hill AFB, Utah; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia; and Naval Base San Diego, California.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
NATO shares SATCOM with allied partners
The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) announced on 27 May that it has begun sharing SATCOM capacity between allies in order to strengthen a ...
-
PREMIUM: Singapore F-16 photo-recon capability breaks cover
Recent imagery reviewed by Shephard confirms a long-range oblique photography (LOROP) sensor capability on Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16s. The images depict twin-seat ...
-
PREMIUM: Rafael highlights potential of ISR sensors to enhance peacekeeping operations
Peacekeeping forces would benefit from greater use of airborne sensors to meet their ISR requirements, according to Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Intelligence is the ...
-
Academia to aid Australian development of AI capabilities
A team of mathematicians, statisticians, engineers, and software scientists at two Australian universities is to research new data analytics and AI applications for the Department ...
-
Leonardo set for BriteCloud 55-T tests despite COVID complications
Leonardo’s US electronics division plans to test the latest variant of its BriteCloud expendable active decoy (EAD), which is designed to be equipped on large ...
-
DoD selects industry partner to embed AI into programmes and systems
Booz Allen Hamilton will deliver AI-enabled products to the US Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) under a $800 million contract from the GSA Federal Systems ...