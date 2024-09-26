Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a follow-on production contract from the US Navy for its mounted and dismounted JCREW/DRAKE 2.0 systems. The deal is part of a larger US$161 million contract.

The latest iterations will feature increased signal processing and frequency range, instantaneous bandwidth and a more capable user interface.

The two systems provide 360° of protection to the warfighter afloat, ashore and on-the-move by using intelligent jamming to selectively defeat threats without interruption to friendly communications.

Related Articles

Northrop counters UAS in Black Dart

Northrop receives full-rate JCREW production contract

JCREW heads Down Under

The system can operate independently or can integrate with other C2 systems such as Northrop Grumman’s FAAD C2 system, delivering a layered defence and technological advantage.

JCREW is a TRL 9 system in full rate production which achieved Full Operational Capability in July 2023 and is a Program of Record with Naval Sea Systems Command. It is in service with the US Navy and Air Force, as well as forces from Australian and New Zealand.

DRAKE was added to the Army’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) Office list of recommended C-sUAS Detection and Defeat Systems in May 2023. It became its own Navy Program of Record under Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants, Expeditionary Missions Program Office in April 2024.

JCREW/DRAKE 2.0 provides 360° of protection to the warfighter afloat, ashore and on-the-move by using intelligent jamming to selectively defeat threats without interruption to friendly communications.

The system can operate independently or can integrate with other Command and Control (C2) systems such as Northrop Grumman’s FAAD C2 system, delivering a layered defence and technological advantage for the warfighter.