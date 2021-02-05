Digital Battlespace

JCREW heads Down Under

5th February 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Australian efforts to enhance counter-IED capabilities are assisted by a new contract for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman is supporting counter-IED efforts in Australia under a new $329.89 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command.

The modification exercises options for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One dismounted systems, mounted systems, mounted auxiliary kits, operational level spares ...

