Digital Battlespace
JCREW heads Down Under
Northrop Grumman is supporting counter-IED efforts in Australia under a new $329.89 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command.
The modification exercises options for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One dismounted systems, mounted systems, mounted auxiliary kits, operational level spares ...
