JCREW heads Down Under

Save this for later

Australian efforts to enhance counter-IED capabilities are assisted by a new contract for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman is supporting counter-IED efforts in Australia under a new $329.89 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command.

The modification exercises options for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One dismounted systems, mounted systems, mounted auxiliary kits, operational level spares ...