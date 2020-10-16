Digital Battlespace

AESA radar upgrade begins for ANG F-16s

16th October 2020 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

​AN/APG-83 is a programme of record for the USAF as well as the ANG

The USAF has declared FOC for the AN/APG-83 scalable agile beam radar (SABR) AESA radar on Air National Guard (ANG) F-16s.

This is to meet a US Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need for homeland defence, manufacturer Northrop Grumman noted in a 15 October statement.

Installations began in September ...

