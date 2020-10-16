AESA radar upgrade begins for ANG F-16s

Aether Spy progresses to next phase Transition to digital AESA technology aligns with USAF digital engineering initiatives

US companies team up to deliver secure comms for UAV operators AeroVironment is assisting Viasat under the US Army Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems programme

Maximising link quality and reliability in VHF/UHF SATCOM (sponsored)

Textron and Shield AI seek to improve unmanned operations in denied environments Two companies work on proof-of-concept to enhance capabilities of autonomous platforms

New ground station adds to Australian SATCOM capabilities Joint Project 2008 Phase 3F is designed to provide the Australian armed forces with a suite of strategic and tactical satellite communication capabilities