Japan approved for more E-2D Hawkeye aircraft
Japan is pursuing the purchase of up to five more Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in the US notified on 7 March.
The Hawkeyes, to be procured under a Foreign Military Sale worth $1.381 billion, are destined for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). The contract would be prosecuted by Northrop Grumman, with no offset agreements in place.
The procurement includes 12 T56-A-427A engines (two as spares); six Multifunction Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System terminals; five APY-9 radars; five AN/AYK-27 integrated navigation control and display systems; 12 LN-251 Embedded GPS/INS systems; and six
MD Helicopters ramps up production as Nigerian order lands
MD Helicopters is expanding its production line to fulfil a Nigerian Army order for 12 Cayuse Warrior Plus scout/attack helicopters.
Indian Army receives its first swarm of UAVs
NewSpace Research and Technologies has completed delivery of a UAV swarm to India's army.
Australian Army aviation reconstitutes with host of new platforms
New aviation platforms are all on the way for Australian Army - UH-60M Black Hawk, AH-64E Apache Guardian and Integrator UAVs.
HAL, Safran seal Indian helicopter engine pact but questions remain over size of market
The two companies will develop a turboshaft to power the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) designs.