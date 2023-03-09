Japan approved for more E-2D Hawkeye aircraft

Japan is pursuing the purchase of up to five more Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in the US notified on 7 March.

The Hawkeyes, to be procured under a Foreign Military Sale worth $1.381 billion, are destined for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). The contract would be prosecuted by Northrop Grumman, with no offset agreements in place.

The procurement includes 12 T56-A-427A engines (two as spares); six Multifunction Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System terminals; five APY-9 radars; five AN/AYK-27 integrated navigation control and display systems; 12 LN-251 Embedded GPS/INS systems; and six