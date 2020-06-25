None

Digital Battlespace

​NGG partners complete subsystem preliminary design review

25th June 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace have successfully completed the preliminary design review for first payload subsystem on the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbiting satellite programme (NGG), following a successful design review by the US Space Force in May.

Two IR mission payloads are in development as ...

