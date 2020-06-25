Digital Battlespace
NGG partners complete subsystem preliminary design review
Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace have successfully completed the preliminary design review for first payload subsystem on the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbiting satellite programme (NGG), following a successful design review by the US Space Force in May.
Two IR mission payloads are in development as ...
