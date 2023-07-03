To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Zealand looks to SEA for ANZAC frigate communication system upgrade

3rd July 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Royal New Zealand Navy ANZAC-class ship HMNZS Te Kaha. (Photo: US DoD)

The New Zealand MoD has awarded SEA a £26 million contract for the phase two build and installation of the communication system upgrade on two Royal New Zealand Navy ANZAC frigates.

Phase two of the Frigate Sustainment - Communications project follows SEA's successful completion of the first phase, including the system's design.

SEA's bespoke system is designed to reduce through-life costs and associated maintenance of the ANZAC-class frigates' new communications capability.

SEA MD Richard Flitton said: 'A ship's communications are integral to any successful mission, and our flexible surface ship system will allow the Royal New Zealand Navy to communicate effectively and securely with partners while also reducing maintenance and associated costs.

'Having completed the design of the system, we're now fully focused on bringing it in to service over the coming years.'

The flexible and modular system enables the New Zealand Navy to integrate equipment such as cryptos and radios regardless of the manufacturer.

With an open architecture, it also meets interoperability requirements.

