New Zealand looks to SEA for ANZAC frigate communication system upgrade

Phase two of the Frigate Sustainment - Communications project follows SEA's successful completion of the first phase, including the system's design.

SEA's bespoke system is designed to reduce through-life costs and associated maintenance of the ANZAC-class frigates' new communications capability.

SEA MD Richard Flitton said: 'A ship's communications are integral to any successful mission, and our flexible surface ship system will allow the Royal New Zealand Navy to communicate effectively and securely with partners while also reducing maintenance and associated costs.

Related Articles

New Zealand’s first P-8A aircraft arrives home

SEA nets Royal Navy in-service support contract

New Zealand receives first Bushmaster protected vehicles

'Having completed the design of the system, we're now fully focused on bringing it in to service over the coming years.'

The flexible and modular system enables the New Zealand Navy to integrate equipment such as cryptos and radios regardless of the manufacturer.

With an open architecture, it also meets interoperability requirements.