New Zealand receives first Bushmaster protected vehicles

28th May 2023 - 23:59 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The New Zealand military has received nearly half its allotment of Bushmaster vehicles so far. (Photo: NZDF)

New Zealand has 43 Bushmaster vehicles from Australia on order, comprised of five different variants.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) held a ceremony at Base Trentham near Wellington on 25 May to mark the arrival of the Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicle into the country.

To date, New Zealand has received 18 of the 43 vehicles on order. These green-coloured Kiwi vehicles are referred to as NZ5.5 configuration, while the NZDF calls it the Protected Vehicle – Medium (PV-M).

Defence Minister Andrew Little said: ‘The arrival of the Bushmaster fleet represents a significant uplift in capability and protection for defence force personnel, and a milestone in the government’s historic investment in our defence kit.’

