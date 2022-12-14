New Zealand’s first P-8A aircraft arrives home

The first of four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPAs) for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) touched down at RNZAF Base Ohakea on 12 December.

NZ4801 completed the ferry flight via Honolulu and Fiji after Boeing formally handed it over to New Zealand at the Museum of Flight in Seattle on 7 December.

It was the 155th Poseidon to be delivered so far, to six global customers.

On the occasion, Sarah Minson, acting deputy secretary capability delivery at New Zealand’s MoD, said: ‘As a maritime nation, delivery of the P-8A will ensure New Zealand maintains a patrol and