New HD cooled lenses improve long-range Silent Sentinel surveillance systems

UK-based Silent Sentinel has expanded its product range with new full HD cooled mid-wave infrared (MWIR) thermal lenses.

The HD cooled MWIR thermal lenses come with 1280x1024 resolution and 10μm pixel pitch as standard to ‘drastically improve the range performance’ of Silent Sentinel sensors such as the Osiris and Jaegar long-range platforms.

Silent Sentinel noted in a 13 July statement that the following HD thermal lenses are currently available: 68.7-550mm; 43.6-785mm; 75-900mm; and 55.5-1000mm.

All lenses feature a motorised optical zoom of up to 18x along with push or automatic autofocus. These lenses can all be paired with a secondary HD or 4K visible sensor.