New HD cooled lenses improve long-range Silent Sentinel surveillance systems
UK-based Silent Sentinel has expanded its product range with new full HD cooled mid-wave infrared (MWIR) thermal lenses.
The HD cooled MWIR thermal lenses come with 1280x1024 resolution and 10μm pixel pitch as standard to ‘drastically improve the range performance’ of Silent Sentinel sensors such as the Osiris and Jaegar long-range platforms.
Silent Sentinel noted in a 13 July statement that the following HD thermal lenses are currently available: 68.7-550mm; 43.6-785mm; 75-900mm; and 55.5-1000mm.
All lenses feature a motorised optical zoom of up to 18x along with push or automatic autofocus. These lenses can all be paired with a secondary HD or 4K visible sensor.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Air Force glimpses future of BLoS communication for B-52s
A new BLoS capability is on the horizon for USAF strategic bombers.
-
How the new LTAMDS radar will thwart evolving air defence threats (Studio)
The US Army’s newest air defence radar promises to better detect and defend against complex and evolving threats while reducing operator workload.
-
US Navy seeks advanced shipboard AESA transceiver
Northrop Grumman is developing of a next-generation transceiver array system with digital beamforming for the US Navy.
-
US and Canadian navies to gain planar array antennas for Cooperative Engagement Capability
The Cooperative Engagement Capability will blend data from shipborne, airborne and land-based radars into a common real-time picture for the USN and the Royal Canadian Navy.