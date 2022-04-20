To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Silent Sentinel EVO2 long-range surveillance sensor works with two more platforms

20th April 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Jaegar 225 LWIR imager on a tripod. (Photo: Silent Sentinel)

EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available with Oculus and Aeron cameras, but they can now also be installed with Osiris and Jaegar platforms from Silent Sentinel.

Silent Sentinel has expanded its EVO2 range of uncooled long-wave IR (LWR) thermal sensors to complement more of its existing platforms.

EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available within the Oculus and Aeron platforms, but Silent Sentinel announced on 20 April that they can now be installed on the Osiris and Jaegar camera platforms to provide ‘advanced detection capabilities in the most extreme conditions’.

As a result, all Silent Sentinel camera platforms can now capture thermal images either in 640x512, 1024x768 (XGA resolution) or 1280x1024 (HD resolution), all with 12μm pixel pitch as standard.

The range also offers zoom lenses from 25-75mm up to 28-300mm, providing full-spectrum surveillance at both short and long ranges. These lenses are all paired with a secondary HD visible sensor with lens options up to 1000mm.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us