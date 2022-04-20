Silent Sentinel EVO2 long-range surveillance sensor works with two more platforms

USN orders relay ground stations for Pacific missile defence
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to overhaul US missile warning and missile defence systems.
Silent Sentinel has expanded its EVO2 range of uncooled long-wave IR (LWR) thermal sensors to complement more of its existing platforms.
EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available within the Oculus and Aeron platforms, but Silent Sentinel announced on 20 April that they can now be installed on the Osiris and Jaegar camera platforms to provide ‘advanced detection capabilities in the most extreme conditions’.
As a result, all Silent Sentinel camera platforms can now capture thermal images either in 640x512, 1024x768 (XGA resolution) or 1280x1024 (HD resolution), all with 12μm pixel pitch as standard.
The range also offers zoom lenses from 25-75mm up to 28-300mm, providing full-spectrum surveillance at both short and long ranges. These lenses are all paired with a secondary HD visible sensor with lens options up to 1000mm.
Amherst Systems is to maintain and repair Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator and Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center and FMS customers.
PAR Government Systems will research and develop RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programmes for the USAF.
VLF equipment will be integrated on a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft under USN efforts to modernise its TACAMO communications system.
Four Saber M60 2.0 radars will be supplied to the Brazilian Army.
US Army brokers deal for BAE Systems to provide its Common Missile Warning System for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters.