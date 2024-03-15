NATO innovation programme doubles in size
NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), designed to harness dual-use innovation for transatlantic defence and security, has doubled in size with a massive expansion of its transatlantic network of accelerator sites and test centres. New sites will come on onstream in the coming months.
It was announced on 14 March that DIANA’s network would now comprise 23 accelerator sites (up from 11) and 182 test centres (up from 90) in 28 Allied countries, augmenting DIANA’s capacity to support innovators from across the Alliance as they develop their technologies.
DIANA, formed in 2021, has been helping companies with resources, networks and guidance to develop technologies to solve critical defence and security challenges, from operating in denied environments to tackling threats to collective resilience.
The operation has focused on big data, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, quantum, biotechnologies and human enhancement, energy and propulsion, novel materials, and advanced manufacturing and aerospace.
DIANA-affiliated accelerators deliver training, funding and commercial advice to the programme beneficiaries, while the network of test centres provides access to cutting-edge testing facilities.
It has a regional office in London, UK, and will soon be opening a regional office in Halifax, Canada, as well as a regional hub in Tallinn, Estonia.
In November, 44 companies were chosen from more than 1,300 applicants to join DIANA’s accelerator programme. The cohort of innovators were selected to tackle specific challenges on energy resilience, undersea sensing and surveillance, and secure information sharing.
The 44 companies currently follow a detailed curriculum delivered by the five pilot accelerator sites, while developing their proposed technological solutions for identified challenges.
