NATO selects companies for innovation hub
NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) has selected 44 companies to develop technologies in specific areas such as robotics and quantum technology.
DIANA has been funding work on specific defence-related challenges such as energy resilience, secure information sharing, and undersea sensing and surveillance. Companies from specialty fields such as robotics, ocean sensors, quantum technologies and energy-generating textiles will be funded to the tune of €100,000 (US$107,850).
The companies selected were chosen from 1,300 applications with selection focused on proposed solutions and the potential to address the specific challenges identified by NATO in a transformative way. Proposals were required to
