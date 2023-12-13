To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO selects companies for innovation hub

13th December 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Water Linked develops underwater autonomous vehicles and other technology. (Image: Water Linked)

NATO launched it DIANA programme in 2021 to provide a network of technology test centres and accelerator sites that harness civilian innovation within the defence industry.

NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) has selected 44 companies to develop technologies in specific areas such as robotics and quantum technology.

DIANA has been funding work on specific defence-related challenges such as energy resilience, secure information sharing, and undersea sensing and surveillance. Companies from specialty fields such as robotics, ocean sensors, quantum technologies and energy-generating textiles will be funded to the tune of €100,000 (US$107,850).

The companies selected were chosen from 1,300 applications with selection focused on proposed solutions and the potential to address the specific challenges identified by NATO in a transformative way. Proposals were required to

