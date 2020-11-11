Lockheed Martin obtains ESS contract

What is MIDS? (sponsored video) Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them: MIDS

British Army division adopts SitaWare C2 solution Interoperable architecture helps enable joint and coalition operations

New radome to support ECRS Mk2 Higher- and broader-bandwidth radome from Meggitt will operate with next-generation AESA radar on Eurofighter Typhoons

Northrop Grumman and Boeing complete AESA tests with OMS sensor Successful ground demonstrations and test flights could pave way for more cost-effective airborne sensor solutions

Space Force picks three companies to enhance military GPS receiver card ​Rockwell Collins, Interstate Electronics and Raytheon to build and integrate technology for improved positioning, navigation and timing