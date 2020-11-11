Digital Battlespace
Lockheed Martin obtains ESS contract
The US Space Force has awarded Lockheed Martin Space a $258.31 million firm-fixed-price contract under the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communication (ESS) programme.
‘This contract will develop a prototype payload and conclude in a hardware and software in-the-loop, end-to-end demonstration,’ the DoD noted on 9 November.
Work will be performed ...
