SkyKeeper – the enabler of air defence in the digital age (video)

Against a rapidly evolving air defence picture, SkyKeeper has all threats covered (Studio)
Evolving air defence requirements drove the development of Lockheed Martin UK's SkyKeeper BMC4I solution.
Brought to you in partnership with Lockheed Martin UK
SkyKeeper is an ‘open architecture' system that is fully interoperable with sensors, effectors and other NATO/allied command and control systems.
Lockheed Martin UK has placed flexibility and multi-functionality at the heart of SkyKeeper's development in response to an increasingly complex air defence landscape.
Evolving air defence requirements drove the development of Lockheed Martin UK's SkyKeeper BMC4I solution.
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
The US ‘most advanced carrier wing’ has been qualified for Carrier operations following four days of flight deck operations earlier this month.
Three ‘unique weapons capabilities’ will be installed on F-35A and F-35B aircraft, says NAVAIR.
New sustainment plans could see Lockheed Martin reduce operating costs of the F-35 to $25,000 per flight hour.
The Lockheed Martin F-35B serves as a vital tool in the transition to multi-domain operations (MDO).