Land Warfare

SkyKeeper – the enabler of air defence in the digital age (video)

23rd July 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Studio

In response to evolving air defence challenges, Lockheed Martin UK has developed SkyKeeper - a next-generation Battle Management Command and Control capability.

SkyKeeper is an ‘open architecture' system that is fully interoperable with sensors, effectors and other NATO/allied command and control systems. 

Lockheed Martin UK has placed flexibility and multi-functionality at the heart of SkyKeeper's development in response to an increasingly complex air defence landscape. 

