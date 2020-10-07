Digital Battlespace

Boeing engages with next-generation SATCOM programme

7th October 2020 - 08:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Space Force has awarded Boeing a $298.37 million contract to build a satellite prototype payload and develop hardware and software for the Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) programme.

Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, for completion by May 2025. 

ESS will replace legacy Advanced Extremely ...

