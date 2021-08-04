First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved

The F-35 strengthens national security, enhances global partnerships and powers economic growth. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.

StandardAero has announced that it successfully achieved all initial depot capability (IDC) requirements for the repair and overhaul of the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine.

The F135 engine powers all three variants of the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II Fighter aircraft.

StandardAero’s F135 maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade facility, or depot, in the Netherlands is now the first fully operational F135 engine depot outside of the US.

The milestone was reached following the qualification of StandardAero’s assembly and disassembly capability for the F135’s fan and power modules as well as test operations at its 30,000ft facility.

The facility is based at the Logistics Center Woensdrecht of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

This facility features the first purpose-built international test cell for the F135 engine that was designed and constructed to support F135 aftermarket test operations.

The US DoD initially selected the Netherlands as one of the F135 European regional depots in late 2014.

With the declaration of IDC, the Netherlands depot will immediately begin supporting fan and power module repairs for the F135 engine fleet.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the engine is one of the most advanced in the world and delivers more than 40,000lbs of thrust.