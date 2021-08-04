First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved

AARGM-ER developer has next milestone in its sights
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
StandardAero has announced that it successfully achieved all initial depot capability (IDC) requirements for the repair and overhaul of the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine.
The F135 engine powers all three variants of the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II Fighter aircraft.
StandardAero’s F135 maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade facility, or depot, in the Netherlands is now the first fully operational F135 engine depot outside of the US.
The milestone was reached following the qualification of StandardAero’s assembly and disassembly capability for the F135’s fan and power modules as well as test operations at its 30,000ft facility.
The facility is based at the Logistics Center Woensdrecht of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
This facility features the first purpose-built international test cell for the F135 engine that was designed and constructed to support F135 aftermarket test operations.
The US DoD initially selected the Netherlands as one of the F135 European regional depots in late 2014.
With the declaration of IDC, the Netherlands depot will immediately begin supporting fan and power module repairs for the F135 engine fleet.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the engine is one of the most advanced in the world and delivers more than 40,000lbs of thrust.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.
Engineering and field services deal follows FMS order in April for Lockheed Martin to provide South Korea with 12 MH-60Rs.
USN hopes a comprehensive test programme for MQ-4C in its latest configuration will pave the way for IOC in 2023.
Harpoon Joint Common Test Set would join ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block IIs previously requested by India under the FMS programme.
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.