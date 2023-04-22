Lockheed Martin multirole satellite passes testing milestone

Lockheed Martin's LM 400 mid-sized satellite has successfully completed electromagnetic interference and compatibility testing. This ensures that signals from the satellite bus components will not interfere with payloads during operations.

The spacecraft, which finished assembly in December, is also working toward completion of thermal vacuum testing.

Malik Musawwir, Lockheed Martin Space’s satellite centre of excellence VP said: 'This is a significant accomplishment for this new satellite and the space vehicles that will leverage this platform from our advanced digital LM 400 production line.'

Designed for both commercial and defence applications, the LM 400 supports joint all-domain operations and Joint All-Domain Command and Control with a modular open systems architecture.

'The LM 400’s digital design allows for multiple versions to be seamlessly produced – including a "flat satellite" that will support rapid launching of up to six stackable space vehicles at a time,' added Musawwir. 'These types of 21st century security agile deterrence capabilities will provide our customers with maximum flexibility for their missions.'

The LM 400 is under several contracts, including as a satellite bus supporting the US Space Force’s Missile Track Custody programme in medium earth orbit.