To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Lockheed Martin multirole satellite passes testing milestone

22nd April 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The LM 400 has passed electromagnetic interference testing. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin's LM 400 mid-sized satellite has successfully completed electromagnetic interference and compatibility testing. This ensures that signals from the satellite bus components will not interfere with payloads during operations.

The spacecraft, which finished assembly in December, is also working toward completion of thermal vacuum testing.

Related Articles

Space Development Agency orders more work on hypersonic missile tracking

Lockheed Martin satellite with military potential rolls out for 2023 maiden launch

Northrop Grumman hones US Space Force satellite design in virtual environment

Malik Musawwir, Lockheed Martin Space’s satellite centre of excellence VP said: 'This is a significant accomplishment for this new satellite and the space vehicles that will leverage this platform from our advanced digital LM 400 production line.'

Designed for both commercial and defence applications, the LM 400 supports joint all-domain operations and Joint All-Domain Command and Control with a modular open systems architecture.

'The LM 400’s digital design allows for multiple versions to be seamlessly produced – including a "flat satellite" that will support rapid launching of up to six stackable space vehicles at a time,' added Musawwir. 'These types of 21st century security agile deterrence capabilities will provide our customers with maximum flexibility for their missions.'

The LM 400 is under several contracts, including as a satellite bus supporting the US Space Force’s Missile Track Custody programme in medium earth orbit.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us