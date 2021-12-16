Space Development Agency orders more work on hypersonic missile tracking

USMC turns to Raytheon for more AESA radars
Upgraded radars for Hornets include gallium nitride semiconductors and phased-array technology.
L3Harris Technologies and Moog Engineering have received a $7.87 million contract for supplemental work with the Space Development Agency (SDA) on satellites to track hypersonic missiles.
The two companies will support work to ‘develop and deliver space vehicles to detect and track hypersonic vehicles from low Earth orbit [LEO]’, the DoD announced on 14 December.
Approximately 88% of the supplemental effort will be performed by L3Harris.
L3Harris and SpaceX each received contracts in October 2020 to design and develop four missile warning satellites apiece (these awards were confirmed in January 2021 after the unsuccessful bidders lost an appeal).
The eight satellites will comprise the initial tracking layer of the National Defense Space Architecture, which will eventually consist of hundreds of LEO satellites.
The SDA in September 2021 completed a preliminary design review of L3Harris-designed satellites; a critical design review is now in progress.
L3Harris is also developing a Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) prototype under a $121 million contract awarded by the Missile Defense Agency in January 2021.
US defence planners aim for the L3Harris/SpaceX satellites to detect and track hypersonic missiles before the HBTSS satellites take over with targeting data.
Parsons is to complete a ground operations centre by mid-2024 for the DARPA Blackjack satellite programme.
Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders.
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.
Li-Fi optical wireless communications solve certain limitations associated with RF communications, says US Army.