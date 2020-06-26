Leonardo DRS wins work on MFOCS II

Save this for later

Leonardo DRS Land Electronics is to deliver vehicle installation kits for the Mounted Family of Computer Systems II (MFoCS II), to be used by the US Army.

The company received a three-year contract (with options for up to seven years) worth $206 million from the US Army Project Manager Mission Command and PEO Command Control Communications – Tactical.

Hardware to be provided includes cables and brackets to support installation of MFoCS II on ground vehicles.

MFoCS is a modular family of computer systems that integrate networked-battle command information system capabilities onto a common computing platform.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.