Digital Battlespace
Leonardo DRS wins work on MFOCS II
Leonardo DRS Land Electronics is to deliver vehicle installation kits for the Mounted Family of Computer Systems II (MFoCS II), to be used by the US Army.
The company received a three-year contract (with options for up to seven years) worth $206 million from the US Army Project Manager Mission Command and PEO Command Control Communications – Tactical.
Hardware to be provided includes cables and brackets to support installation of MFoCS II on ground vehicles.
MFoCS is a modular family of computer systems that integrate networked-battle command information system capabilities onto a common computing platform.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
More from Modernised Situational Awareness Special Report
-
SOCOM picks six for MEUAS III task orders
US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded six contracts, with a total combined value of $975 million, for ISR services worldwide to support the Mid-Endurance ...
-
UK selects WESCAM sensor for autonomous vessel
The WESCAM MX-10MS from L3 Harris has been selected as the EO/IR sensor for the Maritime Autonomy Surface Testbed (MAST-13) Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) system ...
-
NGG partners complete subsystem preliminary design review
Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace have successfully completed the preliminary design review for first payload subsystem on the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Geosynchronous ...
-
DARPA aims to hit the sweet spot on data link compatibility
NATO member states have various tactical data links (TDLs) at their disposal – notably HAVE QUICK I/II, Link 16 and the Situational Awareness Tactical Data ...
-
BeiDou constellation reaches fruition to fuel Chinese global ambitions
China launched its final BeiDou (Compass) satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on the morning of 23 June. This completes the country’s global coverage ...
-
Thales unveils new generation of optronic devices
With demand worldwide on the rise from armies for sensors that enhance situational awareness on the front line, Thales France has launched two new EO ...