Leidos contracted for US fire support software services

Leidos has been awarded a task order by the US Army for the provision of software engineering services for the sustainment of fire control systems.

The task order covers mission command, radars and other systems used to observe and coordinate army surface-to-surface fires, including all fielded versions of the service's Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) software, which provides artillery systems fire command and control capability for the US Army and US Marine Corps.

Via this contract, Leidos will support the army's Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center (SEC) by providing post-deployment and post-production software sustainment using SecDevOps engineering practices that improve mission readiness while reducing cost.

Leidos has developed a portfolio management dashboard tailored to the needs of the SEC's command, control, and communications tactical directorate, which builds portfolio level reports and graphics allowing programme management and engineers to have visibility into the organisation of mission command and fires software programmes, including AFATDS, to understand how tasks are executing in near real-time.

The single-award task order has a one-year base period plus four one-year options, and has a total value of $160 million if all options are exercised, with work to be carried out in Maryland and Oklahoma.

‘This win complements our role as the lead developer for the next generation AFATDS 7.0 software and positions us as the prime contractor responsible for all army AFATDS systems and software engineering for the next several years,’ Eric Freeman, senior vice president for Leidos C4ISR Solutions, said.

‘We're proud the army continues to trust us for the sustainment of their critical software systems that help make the world safer.’