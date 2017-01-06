US Army awards AFATDS 7.0 contract

The US Army has announced contract award for its Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) 7.0 programme, which will modernise its fires command and control system.

As outlined in the March 2016 request for proposals (RFP) the AFATDS 7.0 effort includes system architecture design and analysis, system software interface support, design/system engineering and system integration.

According to the RFP the effort also includes software design and development, programmatic, engineering, testing, training, and integration of the AFATDS capability in support of fires operational requirements within the Army and Marine Corps operational architecture from fires platoon to echelons above