To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Trillium brings artificial intelligence capability to UAV imaging sensors

1st May 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Combining AI processing capabilities with Trillium’s raw video aims to reduce the clutter of information at a UAV's ground station. (Image: Trillium Engineering)

Trillium Engineering has announced a partnership with AI developer SightX to bring the latter's processing capabilities into the company's range of ISR payloads for UAS.

Trillium Engineering has announced a new collaboration with SightX, a company specialising in edge artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership, which entails the integration of SightX’s AI into Trillium’s gimballed payloads for UAS, will expand Trillium’s data products offering and improve customers’ abilities to execute ISR missions, the company said.

SightX's Merlin software is a multi-object acquisition engine for airborne applications at all wavelengths. Combining these processing capabilities with Trillium’s raw video aims to reduce the clutter of information at a UAV's ground station and enhance the ability to deliver critical capabilities in comms-denied environments. 

Trillium gimbals now support the ability to detect, track, and classify objects in visible and IR spectrums with a human 'on the loop', instead of having to be 'in the loop'.

Related Articles

Electro-optic payload selected for Eurodrone UAS programme

Hensoldt enters partnership to add artificial intelligence to its sensor systems

Greece gets new Israeli Orbiter 3 drones under Spike deal

Ryan O’Connor, Trillium’s VP of engineering, "said: 'Our collaboration with SightX delivers improved geolocation target accuracy, greater capacity to derive valuable insights from video imagery, and allows for data processing to occur onboard the UAS. This means operators will only receive important data (rather than all the data) in a much higher-quality format for assessment.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us