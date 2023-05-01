Trillium brings artificial intelligence capability to UAV imaging sensors

Trillium Engineering has announced a new collaboration with SightX, a company specialising in edge artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership, which entails the integration of SightX’s AI into Trillium’s gimballed payloads for UAS, will expand Trillium’s data products offering and improve customers’ abilities to execute ISR missions, the company said.

SightX's Merlin software is a multi-object acquisition engine for airborne applications at all wavelengths. Combining these processing capabilities with Trillium’s raw video aims to reduce the clutter of information at a UAV's ground station and enhance the ability to deliver critical capabilities in comms-denied environments.

Trillium gimbals now support the ability to detect, track, and classify objects in visible and IR spectrums with a human 'on the loop', instead of having to be 'in the loop'.

Ryan O’Connor, Trillium’s VP of engineering, "said: 'Our collaboration with SightX delivers improved geolocation target accuracy, greater capacity to derive valuable insights from video imagery, and allows for data processing to occur onboard the UAS. This means operators will only receive important data (rather than all the data) in a much higher-quality format for assessment.'