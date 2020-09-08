Digital Battlespace

Israeli-US project will develop persistent surveillance sensor for UAVs

8th September 2020 - 14:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Rafael subsidiary Aeronautics is working with US company Prevision are to develop a new wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) persistent surveillance sensor with an automated interface to an EO payload on Aeronautics UAVs. 

The two companies were brought together with a grant from the BIRD Foundation, which is a binational ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace