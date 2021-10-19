Improbable gains digital twin contract from UK MoD

AUSA 2021: Ultra presents new RAIN information system
RAIN delivers faster information flow to troops and a beta version is set for release, says Ultra.
Improbable Defence was awarded a contract by the UK MoD to create a Next-Generation Communications Network (NGCN) digital twin of its global digital and IT infrastructure.
The aim is to help MoD agency Defence Digital to operate, plan, manage and optimise its complex technical infrastructure.
The new contract is part of the MoD digital transformation programme which is led by Defence Digital as the body within the ministry that is responsible for 'ensuring that the military and the business front line has access to the most effective digital and IT', Improbable announced in an 18 October statement.
This follows on from the successful completion of two previous phases of the digital transformation contract. Through the use of a Single Synthetic Environment platform, it will allow users to enhance service operations, perform network upgrades and management, complex procurement and increase network resilience.
