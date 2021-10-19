To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Improbable gains digital twin contract from UK MoD

19th October 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Improbable Defence is to provide access to the most effective digital and IT. (Photo: Improbable)

The future of networked UK defence communications will be developed by Improbable.

Improbable Defence was awarded a contract by the UK MoD to create a Next-Generation Communications Network (NGCN) digital twin of its global digital and IT infrastructure.

The aim is to help MoD agency Defence Digital to operate, plan, manage and optimise its complex technical infrastructure.

The new contract is part of the MoD digital transformation programme which is led by Defence Digital as the body within the ministry that is responsible for 'ensuring that the military and the business front line has access to the most effective digital and IT', Improbable announced in an 18 October statement.

This follows on from the successful completion of two previous phases of the digital transformation contract. Through the use of a Single Synthetic Environment platform, it will allow users to enhance service operations, perform network upgrades and management, complex procurement and increase network resilience.

