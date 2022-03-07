Second Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat launched

On 5 March, Austal announced the launch of the second of six Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

After 18 months of construction, the 58m vessel was launched at the company's shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia, by Assistant Minister for Defence Andrew Hastie.

Hastie said: ‘This is a great day for WA’s defence industry. Today marks another important milestone in the government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan - further strengthening our sovereign defence industry capability and delivering the largest regeneration of our naval fleet since the Second World War.’

Austal CEO Paddy Gregg said the first-in-class patrol boat would be handed over in March, with follow-on vessels delivered every four months after that.

Austal was awarded an A$324 million ($238 million) contract for the six vessels in May 2020. Australia operates ten Cape-class boats between its navy and border force, while two have been exported to Trinidad & Tobago.