Risks stalk Australia’s Hunter class

Final French FREMM frigate’s first sea trials begin
Lorraine will be the French Navy’s eighth FREMM frigate and second with enhanced air defence capabilities.
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has a spotty record when it comes to fully revealing the status of procurement programmes, a case in point being the Attack-class submarine. There are persistent reports about issues with Hunter-class frigates too.
Nine frigates are being built by BAE Systems Australia, with the Department of Defence deciding last year to push the project back by 18 months.
Added to this were findings from a 36-page Engineering Team Assessment prepared by the Department of Defence in November 2021. Leaked to The Australian on 1 February 2022, the report warned of risks
SEA has previously delivered its Torpedo Launch System for Philippine Navy frigates.
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.
The USN requires continued input from Textron for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System.
China stands accused of illuminating an Australian military aircraft with a laser, something it has not denied.
Gibbs & Cox will aid the emerging DDG(X) programme ‘well as other emerging ship concepts’, the DoD announced on 17 February.