Hensoldt enters partnership to add artificial intelligence to its sensor systems

Sensor system manufacturer Hensoldt and AI company 21strategies have entered into a strategic collaboration to jointly drive development of next-generation AI for defence systems.

The partnership sees Hensoldt take part in 21strategies' funding round. It will work on new AI approaches under the so-called 'Third Wave', such as cognitive AI and leverage Hensoldt's existing OSINT competencies.

'Celia Pelaz, board member and chief strategy officer at Hensoldt said: 'We develop many AI competencies in-house and supplement them in a very targeted manner by working with specialised partners such as 21strategies... The minority shareholding in 21strategies is the first of its kind at Hensoldt. This is right in line with our policy of working with young and dynamic high-tech companies with strong cooperation potential.'

The two companies already work together on the GhostPlay project for the German Armed Forces Digitisation and Technology Research Centre (DTEC.Bw). This creates a high-performance, synthetic simulation environment ('Ghost') to develop decision-making procedures taking into account different parameters ('Play') by means of AI and in interaction with opponents with different performance profiles.